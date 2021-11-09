Demi Wand | $79 | Bellesa Boutique

Bellesa Boutique has become one of my favorite companies for discreet and quiet toys. I’ve never had a bad experience, and they continue to impress with each release. Demi Lovato knows precisely what I mean, which is why she teamed up with the company to design her very own Demi Wand. And now it can be yours too.



A first for the brand and what sets the Demi Wand apart is that it charges in its own case. While Bellesa has released other adorable compact vibes for travel, this one makes sure it’s ready to go when you are. The Demi Wand is a labor of love and sexy technology for the singer and female-run company. “There is nothing more empowering than taking your pleasure into your own hands,” Lovato said.

The Demi Wand comes in this brilliant yellow or soft cream color and has eight vibe patterns. This is a great beginner toy for anyone curious; Lovato designed it that way. “We are all deserving of pleasure. We are all deserving of orgasms.” It’s made of soft silicone, completely waterproof, and is even ergonomic to flex for the right angle for you and your body.

Bellesa is offering an extra treat of a free Diskreet Vibe when you spend $99 or more. Just add the code FREEVIBE at checkout.

The Demi Wand will ship for free in unrecognizable packing from the “Container Store.”