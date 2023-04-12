Decorate Your Outdoor Space With $40 Solar Pathway Lights

Right off the bat, let me tell you: these solar pathway lights are currently $40 for eight–that’s $5 a light. That’s more bang for your buck while decorating your outdoor space for the spring/summer months! These lights are sturdy —weatherproof, in fact—and can shine for up to 12 hours after charging in the sun.

Atmospheric, and practical—that’s why we like ‘em, and why they’re Amazon’s choice in pathway lighting. We recommend pairing with these other solar lights or these string lights for maximum backyard illumination.