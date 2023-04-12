It's all consuming.
Outdoors

Decorate Your Outdoor Space With $40 Solar Pathway Lights

Lowest Price: These pathway lights are $40 for a pack of eight.

Erin O'Brien
Amazon’s choice: These solar pathway lights are weather resistant.
Graphic: Erin O’Brien

Right off the bat, let me tell you: these solar pathway lights are currently $40 for eight–that’s $5 a light. That’s more bang for your buck while decorating your outdoor space for the spring/summer months! These lights are sturdy—weatherproof, in fact—and can shine for up to 12 hours after charging in the sun.

Luna Playing
Letmy Solar Pathway Lights Outdoor, 8 Pack | $40 | 33% Off | Amazon

Atmospheric, and practical—that’s why we like ‘em, and why they’re Amazon’s choice in pathway lighting. We recommend pairing with these other solar lights or these string lights for maximum backyard illumination.

