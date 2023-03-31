It's all consuming.
Outdoors

Light the Way With a Two-Pack of Outdoor Solar Lights for $34

Save 58% on the Tuffenough solar outdoor lights set.

By
Joe Tilleli
The two-pack of solar outdoor security lights on sale for 58% off.
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

Keep your driveway or backyard lit up with a set of outdoor solar lights. This two-pack features outdoor lights built with three adjustable heads each to provide wide-angle lighting of up to 270°. They are motion sensitive making them great as a security option. Choose between three modes with the included remote. Strong light sensor mode and dim light sensor mode each go on with motion, just at different brightness levels. Strong long light mode allows for an always-on option—excellent for lighting a courtyard or swimming pool.

Solar Lights for Outside | $34 | Amazon

If you’re looking for the best solar lights on sale, you’re in luck. Amazon has this set on sale for 58% off. It usually hits this low once a month so right now is the best time to pick it up.

