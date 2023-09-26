Deck Out Your Next PC With These Neon Genesis Evangelion Parts

Asus has teamed up with the beloved giant robot mech anime, Neon Genesis Evangelion, to bring us a lineup of PC parts decked out like the EVA-02. Build your next PC in the red and yellow colors of the unit piloted by Kaworu Nagisa. Among the lineup of parts, we have an Intel 13th gen processor on an ATX motherboard, an all-in-one liquid CPU cooler, a graphics card holder, a 1000W power supply, and even mouse grip tape and keycap set. You can set yourself up with one hell of a gaming rig. I’d recommend taking it a step further and start playing Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon on it for some real giant mech immersion.

Asus Rog PC Parts x Neon Genesis Evangelion | Amazon

The inventory for each of the PC parts is limited so be sure to scoop up your whole set before they inevitably sell out.