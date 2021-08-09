Death Stranding (PS4 ) | $20 | Best Buy, Target, GameStop



Death Stranding was already a timely game when it came out in 2019, but like a fine wine, it only gets more existentially troubling with age. Hideo Kojima’s box moving epic paints a picture of a divided United States in the wake of a cataclysmic event that’s wiped out the population. Does that sounds like a nice piece of escapism in these trying times? If it does, the PS4 version of Death Stranding is currently $20. The game has been retailing for around $40 recently, so it’s an especially low price for a key title. If you don’t feel like waiting for the director’s cut (or spending the $60+ it will end up costing), now is the time to pick this up. Plus you’ll be able to upgrade to it for only $10 when it releases on September 24th.

This post was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 11/23/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 08/09/2021.