LG, the company that makes all of the OLED panels for everybody, is selling their B1-series 4K OLEDs for some pretty hefty discounts at Amazon right now. For as much as $903 off, you can get a 55", 65", or 77" TV, marking the lowest prices we’ve seen on these TVs since they were released last year. That’s a steep, steep discount from the almost $4,000 price tag the 77" commanded when it was first released, on a TV that got an 8.8 overall rating at Rtings, who noted it was particularly good for gaming, thanks to its VRR, HDR gaming ability, fast response time, and great OLED blacks. If 77" is bigger than you’d like, the bigger discounts, percentage-wise, go to the 55" and 65" versions, both of which are over 30% off, which means the smallest size is beginning to flirt with the $1,000 mark. I don’t know about you, but I’m quite happy with how affordable giant TVs are getting.