Immortals: Fenyx Rising (XBO/XSX) | $20 | Newegg

Ubisoft is known to drastically slash the price on games. Just look at Watch Dogs: Legion, Just Dance 2021, and even Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Here’s yet another example of that in action. You can now grab the digital version of Immortals: Fenyx Rising for only $20 on Xbox from Newegg . Ubisoft’s latest open world game looks like it takes many cues from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, with free climbing, gliding, and rune-like abilities that can be used to solve puzzle shrines. Except it’s about Gods. If that sounds up your alley, you can grab it from Amazon for a discount right now.

Advertisement

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 11/29/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/16/2021.