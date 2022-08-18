Star Wars The Black Series Darth Revan Force FX Elite Lightsaber | $279 | Amazon

Darth Revan’s getting their own Force FX lightsaber. These are the good ones. These are the ones with advanced LEDs, precise details, and sound effects to feel and look like a screen-accurate light saber. Darth Revan was popularized in the 2003 video game, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. It’s cool just to see the Disney era of Star Wars accepting Darth Raven as part of the canon and deemed worthy of new merchandise. If you haven’t played, you’re also in luck because the game got rereleased to Nintendo Switch. The Force FX lightsaber is available for pre-order for $279 and will release in April 2023.