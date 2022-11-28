Meta Quest 2 + Resident Evil 4 + Beat Saber | $350 | Amazon



If you’ve been thinking about grabbing a Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2), here’s another small incentive to do s. Best Buy has it bundled with two great games—Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber. Resident Evil 4 is the classic GameC ube single-player title but now with a VR spin to it a nd Beat Saber is one of the essential games to have on VR—especially when having folks over to try it out. You probably would have bought the game anyway is what I’m saying. Makes for a great gift or just a treat for yourself. The headset and controllers alone normally go for $400 but this bundle is $50 less than that for Cyber Monday. Anyone would be excited to open up their own Meta Quest 2 this holiday season.