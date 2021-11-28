Cricut Explore Air 2 | $150 | Amazon



Whether you’re a DIY extraordinaire or just a tired teacher with lots of bulletin boards to decorate, this Cricut is about to save you a ton of time. This thing can cut through paper (duh), as well as vinyl, faux leather, cardstock, poster board, and pretty much any flat material you ca n think of. (But you’d better check the list of 100+ materials it can accommodate so you don’t break your shiny new toy.) The Cricut Explore Air 2 cuts out shapes and letters programmed into the machine, or you can upload your own designs to make beautiful bespoke items in the perfect shape. Layer cutouts for a 3D card, add sparkly letters to a drab poster, or make tiny paper shapes for kiddos to craft with. The best part? If you’re ever starved for ideas, Cricut Access has thousands of fonts, shapes, and designs to download and use on your personal cutting machine.