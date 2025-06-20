Looking for a way to use your favorite media player with a pair of corded headphones? It's not a time lost to the past. It's very real, and all you need is a special gadget to accomplish it! The AirFly Pro 2 turns a simple 3.5mm headphone jack into a Bluetooth link for your favorite wireless headphones or speakers, and it's on sale right now at Amazon. Head over to Amazon to get the AirFly Pro 2 for just $50, down from its usual price of $60. That's a discount of $10 and 17% off.

This compact adapter works as both a transmitter and a receiver, so you can send audio from airplane screens, gym TVs, or game consoles to AirPods, Bose, Sony, or other Bluetooth headphones, then flip modes and stream from your phone into a car or boat AUX input. It has a built-in 3.5mm plug and physical controls to make things simpler for you, too.

The AirFly Pro 2 focuses on eliminating wired tethers in places where Bluetooth is usually missing. In transmit mode, you plug the adapter into a 3.5mm output on an in flight entertainment system, treadmill, portable game console, or older TV, then pair it with your wireless headphones to get private listening without cords stretching across seats or machines. Switch to receive mode, and the adapter becomes a bridge that brings Bluetooth streaming to a car stereo, home system, or powered speaker that only has analog inputs, which keeps older audio gear useful.

The AirFly Pro 2 supports dual pairing, so two sets of wireless headphones can listen at the same time, too. Battery life on the AirFly Pro 2 is rated at more than 25 hours, so it can cover long flights, road trips, or multiple gym sessions before you need to recharge. By skipping a built in display, the adapter dedicates more of its power budget to audio performance and runtime instead of visual extras.

If you're someone who travels a lot or just wants to be able to use your wired headphones, pick up the AirFly Pro 2 and see how easy it can make things.