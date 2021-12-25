Columbia Classics 4K Ultra HD Collection Volume 2 | $93 | Amazon



Movie collections tend to make sense. Want to own all the Fast & Furious movies? You can buy that. How about all the Spider-Man movies? You can buy that as well. Well, what about six unconnected movies from different decades that just happen to be produced by Sony? No, see that wouldn’t make any ... hang on ... I’m getting word you can do exactly that. For $93, you can own a 4K UHD Blu-ray set of Anatomy of a Murder, Oliver!, Taxi Driver, Stripes, Sense and Sensibility, and The Social Network. I’m kinda at a loss for words. Yes, after I watch the 1981 military comedy starring Bill Murray, it puts me right in the mood to watch how Facebook came to be. And then from there, I just gotta watch that 1968 Charles Dickens adaptation of that orphan kid eating the grool. I’m sure this package deal will make someone out there incredibly happy.