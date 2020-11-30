Cruise in Style on a Hover-1 Superfly Self-Balancing Scooter

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Hover-1 Superfly | $120 | Best Buy

Hover-1 Astro | $230 | Best Buy

After months of being cooped up at home, we could all use some fresh reasons to get out for some safe, socially-distanced, solo recreation. And what better way is there to cruise the outdoors than an electric scooter? Hover-1’s self-balancing scooters let you ride in style with absolute ease, with a pair of powerful electric motors that propel you down the sidewalk while keeping you uprigh t. It’s a cool, effortless way of getting around, and the Hover-1 Superfly is affordable to boot.

Here are just a few reasons you should hop on one today and get to scooting.

You Can Zoom Around Your ‘Hood

The Hover-1 Superfly electric self-balancing scooter is built for speed, with a massive 400W of power output thanks to a pair of 200W motors onboard. That translates into cruising speeds of up to 7 miles per hour. Even if you can run that fast for a sustained period of time, do you really want to? The Hover-1 Superfly takes physical exertion out of the equation, letting you step on and pick up some serious speed with ease.

It Lasts for Miles

The Hover-1 Superfly is a great way to safely explore new parts of the world around you thanks to its solid 6-mile range. Take previously ignored paths and scope out unseen terrain. Walking a half-dozen miles would be a long and tedious process, but given the speed and range of the Hover-1 Superfly, you can spend the better part of an hour scoping out fresh sights—and then get back to the rest of your day without being sweaty or exhausted.

It’ll Keep You From Tumbling

While you are, of course, responsible for your own safety and must obey all local regulations (and common sense), the Hover-1 Superfly is designed to keep you upright even without handles in sight. In fact, it can connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth for special learning modes to help you get acclimated to the sensation of hovering (on wheels).

You Can Bump Your Favorite Tunes

That Bluetooth link comes in handy elsewhere, too, as you can wirelessly pair your smartphone to pump tunes out of the Hover-1 Superfly’s built-in speakers. Rock and roll at the same time, blast your favorite thumping hip-hop jams, or go classical to throw your neighbors for a loop. Who are we to tell you what to listen to? Express yourself the best way you know how.

It’s Flashy, Too

With built-in LED lights on the wheels and base, you’ll also make a scene while riding the Hover-1 Superfly self-balancing scooter thanks to its dreamy light show. And if you want to take things to another level, consider the Hover-1 Astro self-balancing scooter. That model has the same core specs as the Superfly, but packs in dazzling RGB lights throughout the wheels as well. It’s some next-level flash while you float with ease. Both the Hover-1 Superfly and Astro are available now at Best Buy, so if you’re keen on finding a new way to explore your surroundings, zoom around with style, and express yourself all the while, snag one today and get rollin’.