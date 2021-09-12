Urbanears Alby True Wireless In-Ear Headphones | $50 | StackSocial



In my opinion, Urbanears put out a solid and quality product. Their headphones sound good and have pretty decent price points compared to competitors. Plus you can save even more with 28% off today. These come equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology to assist in a more seamless and faster pairing. The headphones have a very sleek look and feel to them when they are in your ears. There are microphones on each bud to ensure a crisp exchange of words during phone calls. With 15 total hours of playtime , these headphones will get you through the day. With 3 hours of non-stop listening per charge and 4x additional on-the-go charges in the charging case. The water splash-resistant design is always a plus. You never know when you could be in a slippery situation.