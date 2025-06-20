Logo
Create Your Own Cozy Pokémon World with Pokémon Pokopia, Out Now

Pokemon is so back, and cuter than ever.

ByBrittany Vincent
If you've ever wanted to do more than just catch Pokémon, then Pokémon Pokopia is for you. It's out right now, and this Nintendo Switch 2 adventure is all about living with Pocket Monsters of all shapes and sizes as you build a cozy community with them. You can pick up your copy now, in fact, from multiple retailers.

Pokémon Pokopia | $69.99 | Target | Amazon | Humble Bundle

You play as a Ditto that can transform itself into human form. After spending a long time asleep, Ditto uses its powers to mimic humans and build up the desolate world around it with all of its skills, many of which it can learn from its newfound Pokémon friends.

You'll collect items, craft new ones, learn tons of new abilities, and decorate your own home space. Then learn from Professor Tangrowth to continue building up the space around you, doing everything from growing crops to making places for Pokémon to hang out. And as you make friends with more of them, you'll unlock plenty of new surprises.

This is a fun new way to interact with some of your favorite Pokémon, so pick up the game while it's out right now on Nintendo Switch 2. You can dive right in as soon as it's installed, and get it at your favorite st

Buy at TargetBuy at AmazonBuy at Humble Bundle


