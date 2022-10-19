Meta Quest Pro | $1,500 | Best Buy

Soundcore VR P10 Earbuds | $80 | Sound core | Promo Code VRP10NEW20

Meta has made it clear that its focus on VR goes beyond gaming. The Meta Quest Pro centers on working, creating, and collaborating in a virtual space. There is an added emphasis on mixed reality with the Pro compared to the Quest 2 as it uses full-color sensors to allow passthrough of the physical world around you. The headset itself is also sleeker in design and counterbalanced to make it more comfortable for long stretches of time wearing it. Y ou can order the Meta Quest Pro for $1,500 at Best Buy.

In addition , Soundcore has a set of earbuds designed specifically for use with VR. They’re compatible with both the Pro and the Meta Quest 2 and go for $100. If you use the promo code VRP10NEW20, you can save $20.

