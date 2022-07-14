LG XBOOM Go Speaker PL5 | $67 | 33% Off
LG XBOOM Go Speaker PL7 | $97 | 25% Off
LG S65Q 3.1ch High-Res Audio Sound Bar | $197 | 48% Off
LG S90QY 5.1.3ch High-Res Audio Sound Bar | $897 | 25% Off
Bring summer movie season home (everything is streaming now anyway) with these LG soundbars on sale at Amazon. The soundbar shape creates immersive sound, so if you’re rewatching Avatar before Avatar: The Way of Water in theatres this December, it’s like you’re right there on Pandora. The LG soundbars also calibrate to the shape of the room, adapting to the best audio quality possible for your space. The smaller LG XBOOM speakers are more portable, and though they’re a good fit for TVs too, they are water-resistant for all the beach and pool parties the summer has to offer.