Crash Bandicoot 4 Double Jumps to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 October 2, Pre-Order Today

We’re finally, finally, FINALLY getting a new Crash Bandicoot game. The full name with subtitle —Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time—sums up many of our feelings perfectly. You’ll be able to play as both Crash and Coco in an all new platforming adventure that’s considered a full sequel to Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped.

Due October 2, 2020, you can pre-order Crash Bandicoot 4 right now for both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for $60 at Amazon.

Those looking for digital bonuses will have to look to the Microsoft Store and PlayStation Store for now, where you can claim two bright Totally Tubular skins, one each for our charming and decidedly chill protagonists.