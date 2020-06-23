It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Gaming

Crash Bandicoot 4 Double Jumps to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 October 2, Pre-Order Today

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Crash Bandicoot 4
Crash Bandicoot 4ActivisionVideo Games
5
Save
Pre-order Crash Bandicoot 4 (PS4) | $60 | Amazon Pre-order Crash Bandicoot 4 (Xbox One) | $60 | Amazon
Pre-order Crash Bandicoot 4 (PS4) | $60 | Amazon
Pre-order Crash Bandicoot 4 (Xbox One) | $60 | Amazon
Screenshot: Activision

Pre-order Crash Bandicoot 4 (PS4) | $60 | Amazon
Pre-order Crash Bandicoot 4 (Xbox One) | $60 | Amazon

Advertisement

We’re finally, finally, FINALLY getting a new Crash Bandicoot game. The full name with subtitleCrash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time—sums up many of our feelings perfectly. You’ll be able to play as both Crash and Coco in an all new platforming adventure that’s considered a full sequel to Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped.

Due October 2, 2020, you can pre-order Crash Bandicoot 4 right now for both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for $60 at Amazon.

Advertisement

Those looking for digital bonuses will have to look to the Microsoft Store and PlayStation Store for now, where you can claim two bright Totally Tubular skins, one each for our charming and decidedly chill protagonists.

G/O Media may get a commission
RAVPower's 2-Port 30W Fast Charger Has USB-C Power Delivery, And It's Cheaper Than Ever [Exclusive]
RAVPower 30W USB-C Power Delivery Charger
Use the promo code 52ZZVRNQ
Quentyn Kennemer

I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test, and finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save Up to 30% on New Balance Sneakers

Five Grill Brushes That Won’t Kill You

Blast Your Favorite Tunes With $30 off This JBL Link Speaker

What Are the Best Appliances and Tools for Kitchen Noobs?