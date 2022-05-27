Up to 7 0% off Bedding and Decor | Crane & Canopy



Crane & Canopy is known for quality comfort in striking designs. But all that comes at a price, and they tend to be a tad more expensive, so we notice when a big sale comes along. Right now, get up to 7 0% off select bedding and decor in their mega Spring sale. These deals will remain until May 31 .

Maybe I’ve been playing Animal Crossing too long, but the Waverly Blue bedding set is really speaking to me. The beautiful blue hue blends wonderfully with the adorable leaf pattern. It’s whimsical and sophisticated. This duvet cover is a 300-thread-count and made of 100% premium long-staple cotton. The full size is $144 in this sale, and you can grab standard shams for only $36. The cover comes in both the classic Crane & Canopy style and Nova style. A zipper enclosure towards the middle on the Nova style makes it easier to wash on laundry day. One thing is for sure; both are comfortable, cozy, and gorgeous.