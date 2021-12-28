Caldo-X Heated Jacket With Detachable Hood | $60 | StackSocial



Ever worn a jacket and thought “Man, I wish this were warmer?” Well, wish granted. The CALDO-X Heated Jacket with Detachable Hood is down to $60 at StackSocial, which makes it 76% off just in time for the coldest, grayest days of the year. Here’s how it works: This sleek jacket incorporates heating panels crafted from ultra-fine carbon fiber underneath an insulated layer that traps the heat inside of it. On top of that is a top layer of water-resistant material which protects you (and your valuables) from inclement weather. It’ll stay warm for up to 8 hours. Also, not a hood guy? Guess what: You can remove it. And you can put the jacket in the washing machine. I don’t understand this science either. To heat it, just plug the jacket’s USB (included) into your power bank (not included). Then brag about being warm to your heart’s content.