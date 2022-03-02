Lauren Ralph Lauren Micromink Full/Queen Blanket | $48 | Macy’s
I’m running out of ways to say that I truly, in my heart, believe that spring may never come, but like in a fun and light way that doesn’t concern you, our beloved readership. That said, I’m pretty sure I’ve made my position clear, but the Lauren Ralph Lauren Micromink Full/Queen Blanket being 40% off at Macy’s will certainly help with this never-ending feeling of all-consuming dread. The plush polyester throw measures 90" x 90" and is on sale in all five appropriately muted colors. There’s also a subtly embroidered logo that either classes up your depression nap or informs guests that you’re willing to shell out for couch accessories. Perhaps both! Also, it’s machine washable, so when your dog eventually finds it and tries to take ownership, you’ll be able to recover it in no time. Mmm, new blanket.