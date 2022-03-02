Lauren Ralph Lauren Micromink Full/Queen Blanket | $48 | Macy’s



I’m running out of ways to say that I truly, in my heart, believe that spring may never come, but like in a fun and light way that doesn’t concern you, our beloved readership. That said, I’m pretty sure I’ve made my position clear, but the Lauren Ralph Lauren Micromink Full/Queen Blanket being 40% off at Macy’s will certainly help with this never-ending feeling of all-consuming dread. The plush polyester throw measures 90" x 90" and is on sale in all five appropriately muted colors. There’s also a subtly embroidered logo that either classes up your depression nap or informs guests that you’re willing to shell out for couch accessories . Perhaps both! Also, it’s machine washable, so when your dog eventually finds it and tries to take ownership, you’ll be able to recover it in no time. Mmm, new blanket.