AQ Textiles 4-Piece Sheet Set | $31 | Macy’s



When was the last time you treated yourself to new bed sheets? If you’re like me, and don’t have an immediate ans wer to that question, that means that it’s definitely time. In this case, I’d recommend the AQ Textiles 4-Piece Sheet Set, since it’s 85% off at Macy’s. For just $31, you and I can get a 1250 thread count sheet set with a smooth, sateen finish and extra deep pockets (to accommodate plush mattresses). Described as “resort-quality,” this set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two pillow cases. The remaining colors are white and ivory, which are perfect neutrals. And I mentioned we’ll be saving $175, right? Just making sure.