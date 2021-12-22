Faberware Reliance 19pc Nonstick Cookware Set | $50 | Target

Pick up this cookware set now and strike one more thing off your list, whether that thing is “buy cookware for my college-aged nephew” or “fill my sad and empty bachelor cabinets.” Even if you don’t think you need all of this stuff , trust me, you do. Everything but the baking sheet is nonstick, too, so cooking will be foolproof, and anyway, you know you have no idea where all your measuring spoon is and you’ve just been eyeballing those 1/2 teaspoon measurements. Find out how far off you’ve been with this set! And just a reminder: don’t use metal utensils on your nonstick stuff, and when you start seeing the metal underneath, get rid of it instead of eating teflon, okay?