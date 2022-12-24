Fabuletta Gooseneck Electric Kettle | $65 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Sure, you can just throw some water in a standard kettle and heat that up on the stove when making your tea, but true tea connoisseurs know that different types of tea steep at different optimal temperatures. If you want the most from your earl grey or English breakfast, you’ll want a temperature-controlled electric kettle. This one here from Fabuletta has a gooseneck design for easy pouring along with accurate multi-level temperature adjustments to meet the perfect coffee and tea extraction requirements. You can also save $5 right now on the tea kettle when clipping the coupon on the product page.