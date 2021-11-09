Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat | $99 | Amazon



If you don’t already have a smart thermostat, you’re basically the reason for climate change. Just kidding! But a smart thermostat is a great way to save energy—and cash—by turning your heat or AC on and off throughout the day. Honeywell Home’s smart thermostat is usually $169, so you’re saving 41% if you buy today: A steal if I’ve ever seen one. Program the Honeywell Home to coincide with your family’s or your utility company’s peak usage hours so you’re never wasting energy heating the house when no one’s home. You can customize the schedule for each and every day of the week, and the device is easy on the eyes, too—you can even c hange the background color to match your wall paint!