1000-piece LEGO Minifigure Faces Puzzle | $10 | Amazon

I’m not a puzzle guy. I could not tell you the last time I completed, let alone attempted, a puzzle. If I’m going to start back up, the last thing I would want is a 1000-piece set that is mostly one color and contains unique faces each starting back at me, judging how long it is taking me to complete. But ya know what? Maybe that’s your jam. Maybe that is exactly what you look for in a puzzle. If that’s is the case then boy do we have a good deal for you. You can get exactly what I just described for only $10. Plus it’s LEGO. Who doesn’t like LEGO?