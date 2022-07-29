Triangle Strategy | $50 | Amazon
Following up on the success of Octopath Traveler, Square Enix pushed the scope with Triangle Strategy—a lovely little JRPG that is just astonishing to look at. The games are not canonocially connected, but you can definitely see the latter being an expansion of the ideas from the former. The turn-based combat gameplay now takes place on a grid where positioning is key. The lovely art style still carries over now with a camera that can rotate around to really show off the exquisite 2D pixelated sprites existing in a 3D pixelated space. That idea feels like it shouldn’t work, but it’s pulled off beautifully here. I just can’t believe they kept the placeholder name of Triangle Strategy ... Anyway, the game is down to $50 on Nintendo Switch.