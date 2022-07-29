Triangle Strategy | $50 | Amazon

Following up on the success of Octopath Traveler, Square Enix pushed the scope with Triangle Strategy—a lovely little JRPG that is just astonishing to look at . The games are not canonocially connected, but you can definitely see the latter being an expansion of the ideas from the former. The turn-based combat gameplay now takes place on a grid where positioning is key. The lovely art style still carries over now with a camera that can rotate around to really show off the exquisite 2D pixelated sprites existing in a 3D pixelated space. That idea feels like it shouldn’t work, but it’s pulled off beautifully here. I just can’t believe they kept the placeholder name of Triangle Strategy ... Anyway, the game is down to $50 on Nintendo Switch .