Tribit Bluetooth Speaker | $37 | Amazon

Tribit Bluetooth Earbuds | $70 | Amazon

Here at Kinja Deals, we tend to write a lot about Bluetooth ear buds and speakers. There are many options out there to choose from with different devices going on sale every day . Though, have you ever actually wondered where the term “Bluetooth” actually comes from? It might be older than you think.

Advertisement

The term actually dates back to Norway and Denmark circa 958. King Harald Gormsson united the two countries during his reign in the same way industry leaders of Intel, Ericcson, and Nokia sought out to unite PCs with cellular devices via a short-range wireless link. That’s it. So why Bluetooth though? Well King Harald Gormsson had a dead tooth giving it a dark bluish gray color earning him the nickname “Bluetooth.” The symbol for Bluetooth is actually a bind rune merging the runes for his initials— (Hagall) (ᚼ) and (Bjarkan) (ᛒ).

Engineers in the industry had planned to only use the term as a placeholder until marketing could come up with a better term. They weren’t able to in time for release so, well... Bluetooth.

I’m sure you could probably find a podcast going into greater detail. And if you do, you can go ahead and listen to it on one of these Bluetooth devices—a Tribit speaker on sale for $37 or a Tribit pair of earbuds on sale fo r $70.