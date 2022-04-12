For the past several console generations, online multiplayer has been prioritized. And for good reasons too. Being able to connect with friends or a full room of random players opens up the doors for all sorts of ways to play including 100+ person battle royales. Entering a team chat and just being able to talk and play with your friends from the comfort of your home is a godsend. It just feels like it’s all grown as a replacement to local multiplayer instead of in addition to it.

Some of my favorite moments while playing games have been Nintendo and many indie studios are thankfully still carrying the reigns when it comes to couch play. Super Smash Brothers Ultimate is ideally played local and that’s not even just because it’s online is a laggy mess. The screams and laughter that come from a group of friends all pummeling each other to knock each other off the stage is a treat. And you’ll find similar highs in Gang Beasts from indie developer, Boneloaf.

If you look hard enough, you’ll find a whole bunch of great experiences for you and your friends to play in person. So I ask, what are your favorite local multiplayer games? Let us know in the comments. Some quick rules first though.

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific video game that supports local multiplayer, why it is your favorite, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple games, but please put each one in a separate comment or reply on Twitter.