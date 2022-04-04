Spring is here and love is in the air. It’s either that or a lot of pollen. Maybe both.

There are a lot of good reasons to do date night at home. You save money not running up a huge bar tab, it can allow for a more intimate setting, as well as the fact that— despite what many people would like to believe —we are still in the midst of a global pandemic. Plus i f you’re also allergic to pollen like I am, you’ll accept any excuse you can take to stay inside this time of year.

So what to do on your date night at home? Well aside from the ever-popular “Netflix and chill,” there’s nothing quite like a nice conversation getting to know someone over a board game as you wipe the floor with them. Whether you’re looking for something competitive or casual, many of the best board games are built for two. So what are your favorites?

My own personal pick and a recent discovery of mine is Card Wars. Yeah, remember that made-up card game from Adventure Time? We ll turns out it exists for realsies and to my shock plays nearly identical to Inscryption, my favorite video game of 2021. So if any of that piques your interest , go ahead and check it out for your next night in.



But that’s my selection. What’s yours? Tell us below, but first some quick rules.

1) Your nomination should contain the name of a specific tabletop or board game , why it is your favorite, a link where it can be purchased, and an image. 2) You can nominate multiple games , but please put each one in a separate comment or reply on Twitter.