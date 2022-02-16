Bissell JetScrub Carpet Cleaner | $134 | Best Buy

Got a new or incontinent pet? Sick of getting down there with a cloth that just keeps bunching up while you try to clean it up? This 50% off Bissell JetScrub carpet cleaner is on clearance over at Best Buy. Weighing in at 14lbs, this lightweight cleaner will scrub your floors for you using ten rows of bristles and powerful suction to pull up dirt and stains. It comes with an 8oz bottle of Pet Pro Oxy Urine Eliminator to help you get those pet stains up easily, and its LED headlights help you see better whether you’ve actually finished the job. It features electronic controls, and when you just need a quick clean, your carpet can be dry in as little as 30 minutes when you use the express clean mode.

Also, it comes in Disco Teal, which is a color I didn’t know exists, and I’m really unsure what’s disco about it, but I guess party on?