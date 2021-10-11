Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths | $15 | Amazon



If you’re the type of person to reach for a paper towel to clean up spills, you might want to try switching to Swedish Wholesale Dish Cloths in the future. Just $15 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, you get a 10-pack of reusable, absorbent hand towels that you can clean and wash with to your hearts content.

Wipe down any surface with these multipurpose cloths, which come in a variety pack of red, blue, pink, purple, yellow, and assorted other colors. When they’re dirty or too wet to reuse, pop them in the washer for a cycle and then use them again and again. And if you’re really in need of Do your part to help the environment and skip wasting all those paper towels. Grab a couple packs of these absorbent towels and you’ll be good to go for a long while.

