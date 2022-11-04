Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths - 10 Pack | $18 | 28% Off | Amazon

Holidays are messy! S omeone’s gonna spill something. Yo u better pick up this 10 pack of Swedish dish cloths, currently 28% off, before anything gets catastrophic. These multipurpose cloths are safe for nearly any surface—including delicate marble and wood—and can be used to wipe down cutlery and dishes too. Durable and washable, they’re made of cellulose and cotton and are ultra- absorbe nt. They’re Amazon’s #1 Bestseller in Kitchen Accessories and in Dish Cloths—so you know they’ll get the job done.