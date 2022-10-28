ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner | $15 | Amazon



Vacuuming your car is the worst . You need to pull your car up somewhere within reach of an outlet and the hose of the vacuum can barely reach where you need it to inside your car. What you need is a purpose-built vacuum made for cleaning your vehicle. This handheld portable vacuum from ThisW orx has various attachments designed specifically to reach into every weird crevice your car has. Also, it plugs into your car’s 12V outlet so you always have power where you need it. Amazon has the vacuum cleaner discounted to $25 , but you can bring the price down to just $15 when you clip the coupon.