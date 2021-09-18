Clarins Multi-Active Day Cream | $28 | Ulta

It’s never too early to start looking after your skin and face. There’s no shame in taking steps to make sure you maintain your youthful glow for many years. Starting with a nourishing cream is a great way to do this. Clarins Multi-Active Day Cream is an excellent option, and today only it’s 50% off.

Given all the stress of 2020 and 2021, you’ve probably had a few rough nights and crazy days. That takes a toll and often reads right on our faces. This Multi-Active cream is formulated with teasel extract full of antioxidants to protect against this. While moisturizing, Myrothamnus extrac t smooths your skin out and gives you the perfect dewy look. Minimizing lines can help you look more rested and brighter, which we can all use now and then. There is an SPF of 20 because protecting against UV rays is essential . Daily stress happens but worrying about wrinkles shouldn’t be a part of that. Keep your vitality as you apply this cream each day.

