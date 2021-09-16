KLIM Ultimate + RGB Laptop Cooling Pad with LED Rim | $38 | Amazon



Laptops usually do a good job on their own of avoiding overheating, but if you have a particular model prone to getting too hot, we have a solution for you. The KLIM Ultimate + RGB Laptop Cooling Pad with LED Rim, now $38 at Amazon, has a 200 mm fan that spins at 750 RPM to keep your computer chilled. Not only does it cool your laptop, but it features aa fun RGB rim with 7 colors and 5 effects you can customize. It fits laptops up to 17 inches, and you can keep it at 4 different inclinations so you’re comfy and your laptop is chilled. You never know when the additional ventilation might come in handy, so grab one and stow it away — just in case.