JBL Free II | $40 | SuperShop | Promo: GO KJBLF

Listen up, these JBL earbuds are only $40 at SuperShop. This comfort-forward earbud comes with silicon ear tips in three sizes to keep you listening comfortably for the buds’ six hour battery life. The ergonomic, fit-to-you shape means they probably won’t fall out when you’re on your run, but if they do, these earbuds are durable and weather resistant: they’re IPX4 certified and splashproof . Back at home, chill out with JBL’s immersive sound, or take crystal clear Bluetooth calls—the earbuds switch between mono and stereo mode automatically for the best call experience . No matter how you choose to use them or what you choose to listen to, these earbuds are comfy, convenient , and quite a deal.