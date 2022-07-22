JBL Free II | $40 | SuperShop | Promo: GOKJBLF
Listen up, these JBL earbuds are only $40 at SuperShop. This comfort-forward earbud comes with silicon ear tips in three sizes to keep you listening comfortably for the buds’ six hour battery life. The ergonomic, fit-to-you shape means they probably won’t fall out when you’re on your run, but if they do, these earbuds are durable and weather resistant: they’re IPX4 certified and splashproof. Back at home, chill out with JBL’s immersive sound, or take crystal clear Bluetooth calls—the earbuds switch between mono and stereo mode automatically for the best call experience. No matter how you choose to use them or what you choose to listen to, these earbuds are comfy, convenient, and quite a deal.