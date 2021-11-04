Cooler Master MasterFan MF120 3-in-1 PC Fan | $24 After Rebate | Amazon



You’ve got to keep your gaming PC cool. But you don’t have to do it with boring black fans. Pick up a Cooler Master MasterFan MF120 3-in-1 PC Fan for just $24 at Amazon, and you’ll be well on your way to that colorful white and RGB build of your dreams. You get duo-ring addressable RB lighting with 24 individually-controller LEDs, silent cooling technology, and dynamic fan speed adjustment between 650 rpm to 1,800 rpm. It’s also certified to be compatible with a variety of motherboards. It’s a great buy for your rig, so act fast before they’re all gone.