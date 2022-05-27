40% Off Sitewide | SavageCBD | Promo Code 40INV



Hello and welcome back to Sophy’s CBD Corner! How did I become the official CBD correspondent for Kinja? Hard to say. Anyway, I’m here to let you know that you can take 40% off sitewide at SavageCBD when you use the exclusive code 40INV at checkout. Many of their top-selling products, including delicious gummies, relaxing tinctures, and flavored vapes are on sale already, but this code will bump anything lower than 40% off up to that sweet, sweet discount number . Anything on sale for more than that will stay at the higher percentage off . What I’m saying is, you can’t lose here.

SavageCBD’s goal is “to help every person they can” through their wide range of products. They even have two types of branding, which is fun; there’s like a flames-and-edgy-early-2000s approach to graphic design for some products, and a delicate, homespun, farmer’s market-y approach to others. To me, this proves that they mean it about finding the be st way to reach any consumer, depending on their level of experience and individual needs. I can’t say I’ve tried their offerings specifically, but over the last six months or so I’ve basically been the Kinja CBD guinea pig, so I can speak to CBD in general. It’s legitimately calming, relaxing, and enjoyable. (I prefer a pill or vape, but the topicals and tinctures are good too. Gummies are hit or miss with me, but that’s just because I’m a picky candy person.) So CBD is not just “snake oil,” no matter what one persistent commenter here seems to think.

A lot of SavageCBD’s selection has alrea dy sold out, and it’s unlikely to be restocked. This is a pretty good sign. I f you’re even a little bit curious about giving SavageCBD a try, there’s never been a better time to go for it.