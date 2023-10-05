Check Out These Slow Fashion Brands to Upgrade Your Closet Sustainably

Looking to spruce up your style and step out in confidence? We’ve got just the ticket! Consider giving your wardrobe a sophisticated overhaul with high-quality, ethically sourced cotton garments that speak volumes. Alternatively, if art is your thing, why not let your footwear do the talking with stylish sneakers inspired by history’s greatest masterpieces? And, don’t forget about the sublimely elegant selection of chic socks designed to pamper your feet while complementing your unique style. It doesn’t stop there - our curated selection also includes an innovative garment bag to keep your outfits in impeccable condition while traveling. Lastly, but most certainly not least, we offer the perfect solution to travel discomfort with a revolutionary, versatile pillow. Excited to explore? These must-haves and more await you in the collection below.

Save Money and Look Fantastic with Rent the Runway Fashion Rental Service

Looking for something new and lavish to wear? Don’t spend an entire month’s rent on one single dress for a night out. Rent it instead. Who’s going to know? Rental fashion has transformed the way women adorn themselves while traveling, attending events, looking their best, and swapping stories in community with each other. With a monthly subscription to Rent The Runway, walk into any room or garden full of strangers beaming with extravagance.

Give Your Wardrobe An Upgrade With Peruvian Cotton From Fair Indigo

In a sea of fast fashion, finding timeless, ethically sourced clothing isn’t always so easy. At Fair Indigo, wearing premium Pima cotton men’s and women’s clothing is such a breeze. With tees and leggings that last year after year, not months, Peruvian organic Pima cotton materials feel absolutely amazing with just the right amount of stretch. For clothing that supports the Earth and makes a difference for Peruvian families, mix and match any 2 or more tees for 10% off.

Wear Van Gogh On Your Feet With Cariuma Sneakers, a Veritable, Wearable Work of Art

When Van Gogh painted one of his most famous works, he probably never envisioned them being printed on shoes. But you can get your favorites right now, and for a great price! Check out this collab from Cariuma and the Van Gogh Museum. Cariuma, one of the leading sustainable sneaker brands, partnered with the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam on four styles that channel Vincent Van Gogh’s most famous pieces. They start at $95, and if you shop ASAP, you can get hold of your size before it runs out — as of this writing, the shoes were selling fast.

Travel in Style: Get 5% Off The Best Garment Bags for Your Wardrobe

We’ve all been there: you’re traveling, you arrive at your destination, and when you open your suitcase, your clothes are a mess because of the way you packed. Or you finally invest in nicer pieces for your wardrobe, but somehow, they never look as good as the first time you wore them. The answer to both of these situations is better wardrobe care — and that’s where Arterton comes in. Based in London, this brand is committed to helping you look after your clothes and shoes so that you can feel your best. They do that by providing top-notch garment bags and wardrobe care accessories, equipping customers with tools to ensure their clothes and shoes are always in great shape. With this deal, you can upgrade your wardrobe care routine with 5% off at Arterton when you subscribe to their newsletter.

Fill Your Sock Drawer with the Perfect Companions for Your Feet With London Sock Company

Socks: the unsung heroes of your wardrobe. Everyday essentials that, when done right, can add that perfect dash of personality to any outfit. That’s where London Sock Company comes in. Established in 2013, London Sock Company has been redefining sock sophistication, empowering hundreds of thousands of individuals across the globe to express themselves with fun, funky socks for years. Available in single pairs starting at $30 as well as multiple sock set options, these limited edition designs are ready to bring a piece of the red carpet into your everyday life.



Banish Discomfort When Traveling With The Twisty, Comfy Infinity Pillow

If you’re the type of person to let your head just nod off while traveling, you’re gonna have to stop that right away. It’s not cute, it’s not comfortable, and most of all, it’s not supportive. You need to get an Infinity Pillow to change things up, pronto. And you’ll be glad that you did. This soft, cooling pillow will keep your neck protected, super comfy, and in a position where you won’t wake up with cramps after nodding off and catching some Zs. Plus, perhaps most importantly, it’s only $45. Think of how much money you might save Add an accessory like the Infinity Pillow Travel Case or Bamboo Sleep Mask to take your order over $50 and you also get it shipped for free.

