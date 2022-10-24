So you’ve been invited to a last minute Halloween party that is “totally chill” but “everyone’s probably dressing up.” Congrats on your fun friend group! Now you need a costume, stat. Thankfully, these last minute picks are on Amazon Prime, so they’ll show up before the whole soiree next weekend.
Rubie’s IT Pennywise Deluxe Adult Sized Costume | $52 | 43% Off
Because we all know the 1990 IT miniseries is superior: this deluxe, licensed costume of everyone’s least favorite clown includes a highly-detailed mask. The balloon is not included: that’s on you to figure out, bud.
Just Love Adult Skeleton Onesie | $40 | 25% Off | Clip Coupon
If your idea of Halloween is maximum comfort, this costume onesie doubles as the cozy fit you wear to answer the door for trick-or-treaters. Call it a Phoebe Bridgers costume if this party is the right crowd—and get an extra $5 when you clip the coupon.
Inflatable Tube Dancer | $45
Available and on Amazon Prime in an array of colors, here’s your Jordan Peele NOPE group costume. Someone could also be a horse, I guess. Easy to walk, easy to inflate, and very silly.
Hooded Velvet Cloak | $24
The cape: a versatile accessory. Available in many colors, you can dress as Red Riding Hood, Raven from Teen Titans, or simply, goth girlfriend. And for $24, that cape can be styled for multiple costumes, years and years down the line.
Minion Halloween Costume for Men | $70
Party City’s Amazon storefront has a ton of costumes available on Prime, including this Minion. You love to tick your friends off, don’t you? Beebo, banana, etc., etc.