Check Out Mylio Photos and Share Photos with Family, Friends, Clients and More – For Free

Whether you’re an avid shutterbug, a professional photographer, or you just like to pull out your phone to take pictures of your most cherished and precious moments, at some point you must store your photos somewhere – to preserve them and to share them with friends, family and/or clients. Of course, most folks store their photos in a confusing array of photo sharing services, hard drives (which may or may not work), laptops, SD cards, social media platforms and on and on and on. These various services and devices can cost you quite a bit of cash – without much of a guarantee of your privacy or anything else. Well, we go a solution for you: Mylio Photos.

Mylio Photos 24 | Free | Mylio Photos



Mylio Photos 24 is a free, digital media solution designed for people who value privacy and control over their data – and is the first cloud-independent photo library that allows users to manage, organize and protect their photos and videos, which were scattered across different devices. You can add media from a variety of sources including Apple and Android phones, social media services like Instagram, Flickr, Facebook and others, SD cards, hard drives and more into a single, easily searchable location. De-Dupe automatically removes duplicate files on import, which helps stops wasting valuable disk Combined with text recognition, face detection and a complete index of every camera and lens setting, a robust and comprehensive database of your photos is created. space. Linked folders don’t force you to move media or copy files If they’re already on a hard drive. And AI-enhanced dynamic search allows you to quickly search and catalog memories. No more sifting through thousands of files to find that one special photo. And unlike other services, you can create and curate semi-private albums and share them with a select audiences, such as work, family and more. And you can access your photos through multiple devices. This deal only last until the end of the month. So don’t lose out on a chance to make photo sharing easier – and for free.



