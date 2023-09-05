It's all consuming.
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Check Out Apple TV+ with a 7-Day Free Trial. $7.00 Per Month After

Finally watch that 15-hour Beatles doc, Hijack and more – and don’t break the bank doing so.

William Helms
Check out the free trial to Apple TV+ and watch dinosaurs do dinosaur things.
Image: Apple TV+

You’re probably subscribing to four, maybe five different streamers. You subscribe to Disney+ for the Marvel Universe, The Muppets, Star Wars and National Geographic. You got Hulu for The Bear, Reservation Dogsand This Fool. You got Netflix for Riverdale, S.W.A.T. and Voltron. You got Max for those HBO shows you need to catch up on. You might have a subscription to Paramount+ or Peacock, too. But you should know that Apple TV+ has a deal: Sign up for a 7-day free trial. And then it’s $7.00 per month.

Apple TV+ | 7 Day Free Trial, then $7.00 per month| Apple TV+

With this trial and subscription deal, you can finally catch Ted Lasso, The Problem with Jon Stewart, Prehistoric Planet, Idris Elba in Hijack, the Michael J. Fox documentary, that 15-hour Beatles documentary, and The Velvet Underground documentary. Plus, there’s Friday Night Baseball and their Major League Soccer package. And you don’t have to break the bank to watch all of that – and more. What are you waiting for?

 


 


