Apple MagSafe Charger | $34 | Amazon

Anley Fly Breeze 3x5 Foot Bi Pride Flag | $6 | Amazon

Crunchy Flamin’ Hot Cheetos (Pack of 40) | $18 | Amazon

The Lie Detector Game Adult Party Game | $19 | Amazon

Advertisement

You can finally do it all and be the envy of everyone you know. Charge your phone. The Apple MagSafe charger makes wireless charging easy by utilizing the magnet in your 12 model or 13 model iPhone. This will give you all the freedom to also be bisexual, eat hot chip, and lie knowing that your phone is fully charged and right where it needs to be. It will also still charge any AirPods, AirPod Pros, iPhone 8 or later model—just no magnetic attachment. And the good thing too is this deal is available to everyone and not just those born after 1993.