It absolutely stinks to find yourself without battery when you need it most. Last week, I was taking the train into the city. Having a 90-minute plus ride left me with nothing to do but k ill time on my phone. Next thing I know I’m now starting my day down already to about 60% from nonstop use. Not a problem because I threw an Anker portable power bank in my bag with me to keep it charged throughout the day. I never travel without one. It can bring an iPhone up to 50% in just 30 minutes. They also work great with laptops, tablets, or your Nintendo Switch. Right now, you can save 20% when clipp ing the coupon on the product page.