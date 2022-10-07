Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain | $20 | StackSocial

Oh what’s this, your Ap ple Watch is about to die? Did you remember to bring your Apple Watch charging cable? Is it all tangled around the other crap in your pocket? And now you need to find an open outlet to sit near while it’s charging? I don’t know, none of that seems worth the trouble . It’d be much cooler if there were some sort of magnetic keychain that could charge your Apple Watch wirelessly. Like, hypothetically, if StackSocial was offering exactly that and had it for only $20, that would be pretty freaking sweet.