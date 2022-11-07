Lumicharge

What if one lamp could charge all your stuff—and light your study station at the same time? Lumicharge makes an LED desk lamp that does just that. The Lumicharge 6-in-1, shown above, has a universal phone dock, compatible with Micro-USB and USB-C type phones. The lamp’s brightness and color is adjustable, and the arm rotates to give you optimal light while studying or working. There’s also an LED screen that shows date and time—that’s fully dimmable too. Lumicharge’s other offerings include magnetic wireless charging lamps like the Lumi Mini. These are great gifts for your friends with optimized workspaces—and many devices to charge.