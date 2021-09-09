MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station | $4 5 | StackSocial

Too many wires every where. Just, too many wires. My nightstand has become a cobweb of those white cables that came packaged with all my Apple bullshit. It’s time I stick all of that in a drawer somewhere and replace it with a dedicated charging station. Looks like I can’t do much better than this MagStack foldable 3-in-1 wireless charging station. F eaturing three w ireless charging spots to enable charging for your iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, other Qi-compatible Android phones, and Bluetooth earbuds, this station can also be folded up and converted into a stand. Excellent use of desk space, or in my case, night stand space. It’s good too to just know all my crap is safely in one place. The wireless charging station is currently 35% off over at StackSocial. So if you’re looking to ditch some wires from your life, this just may be for you.