If you care about the Kardashians, I’m sure you already know this. Andrew Fitzsimons is intertwined with the family and all their friends. He’s basically their on-call hair guru. If you’re celebrity-obsessed, you can now get his whole hair care line at Ulta. This line has been available in the UK and Ireland, and now it’s stateside.

There are 23 products in the launch that cover an array of hair care issues and help all kinds of textures. The Discreet AF Dry Shampoo is the clear winner in this line, so if you’re someone who loves giving your hair a break from multiple washes a week, it might be worth a try. The Hard Strong Hold Hairspray is an excellent option if you’re looking for top-notch hold and keeping a beautiful coif in place. And the Prism Shine Glossy Shampoo is on its way to being a fan favorite .