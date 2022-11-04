Gifts for Long-Term Partners | Amazon

The holidays are around the corner so get ahead of things and make sure you have your gift for the most important person in your life. Now, nobody knows your significant other better than you and every relationship is unique. Though there are still a number of universal gifts that would make any long-term partner know how much you love them.

Every relationship has a day they consider special. Maybe it’s the first date, their first kiss, or perhaps the wedding day. Celebrate this moment in time every time you walk through the hallway by hanging up a personalized star map that shows what the night sky looked like on the most important day of your lives.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $20 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Fandom friendly MobyFox Wear your fandom on your sleeve.

MobyFox’s officially-licensed bands and custom watch faces are homages to fandoms spanning decades—from The Beatles, to Black Panther. Buy at MobyFox Advertisement

On the same note, it can be nice to put the relationship itself front and center in the gift. This custom blanket would bring a smile to the face of any wife, husband, partner, or other long-time significant other—whether you choose a photo from your wedding day or some other special moment.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $10 at Amazon

Advertisement

To switch gears, the lovey-dovey stuff is nice, but maybe consider getting something a bit more useful. And of the highest quality. This is your partner after all. They deserve better than the cheap pair of earbuds they got for free after signing up for something. Treat them to the best of the best with a set of Apple AirPods Pro.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $239 at Amazon

Advertisement

Now here’s a gift you can both enjoy. No kitchen is complete without a set of cast iron skillets. And these things can last you for years and years so they can stay with your family forever.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $29 at Amazon

Advertisement

Whether you’re the one who typically handles the cleaning or your partner does when you gift that special someone a Roomba robot vacuum, what you’re really giving them is the gift of time. Any minute either of you isn’t cleaning the floors is another minute you both get to spend together.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $179 at Amazon

Clip Coupon

Advertisement

“Don’t talk to me until I’ve had my coffee,” means for anything, even to say “I love you.” So make sure your partner is set with their caffeine cravings with an espresso, cappuccino, and coffee maker.